“Spice X”, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, announced its cooperation with “Google” to provide fast internet and remote information services to its customers from companies and organizations.

According to the terms of the agreement, “SpaceX” will integrate its “Starlink” satellite earth stations with “Google” data centers to facilitate access to cloud computing services and the Internet.

SpaceX is preparing to launch its satellite Internet service, which would provide a fast connection to the network without the use of terrestrial infrastructure.

“Combining the broadband capabilities and short wait times of Starlink with Google’s resources will provide organizations around the world with the safe and fast connection that they desire,” said Head of Exploration at SpaceX, Gwen Shotwell.

“We are proud to work with Google to provide this access to companies, public sector organizations and other groups around the world,” she added.

Urs Holzleh, Google Cloud Vice President for Infrastructure Affairs, indicated that the partnership will ensure that organizations using the network have “smooth, secure and fast access to the applications and services they need to keep their teams running well.”

SpiceX and Google intend to make this new offer available in the second half of 2021.

The Elon Musk affiliate is awaiting a license from the authorities for its high-speed Internet service for companies and individuals through its “Starlink” network of more than 1,500 satellites.