An unforeseen event has interrupted SpaceX’s Starlink 9-3 mission, causing 20 satellites from the Starlink constellation to be released into the wrong orbit. The problem arose from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which suffered aanomaly while trying to to circularize its orbit, marking the first such failure for SpaceX since 2015.

The SpaceX Failure: Here’s What Happened

The mission launched on schedule from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 4:35 a.m. ET on July 12. After successful separation of the rocket’s two stages, the first stage returned safely, landing on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ However, the second stage, carrying the satellites, encountered difficulties about 52 minutes after launch.

Restarting the upper stage thrusters to raise the perigee caused a rapid disintegration of the engine, an event that was completely unexpected and still has no definitive explanation. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, shared in a post on X that the data is currently being analyzed to understand the origin of the problem. Although the satellites have been released, their perigee may be too low for a subsequent increase in orbit.

The visible formation of ice around the engine Merlin during launch could indicate a propellant leak, which could have contributed to the accident. moment, SpaceX It has established contact with five of the twenty lost satellites and is attempting to correct their trajectory using ion thrusters, although Musk admitted that the chances of success are limited.

Despite the accident, the Falcon 9’s record remains positive with 69 successful missions in 2024 alone.

This rocket model demonstrated remarkable reliability over time, if we consider the relatively rare accidents compared to the total number of launches. The last problem significant before this had happened on the 28th June 2015when a cargo shuttle Dragon had destroyed itself after only 139 seconds from launch. In 2016another Falcon 9 had exploded on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral during a pre-flight test, destroying a communications satellite and causing extensive damage to the launch facility.

Despite the obstacles, SpaceX continues to play a key role in the race to commercialize space, with ambitious plans that include improving global connectivity through the Starlink constellation and the future colonization of Mars.

Interested in how SpaceX will handle future launches after this incident? Share your thoughts in the comments!