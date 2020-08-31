In the US, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket into Earth’s polar orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida, CBS reports.

The rocket is to deliver an Argentine remote sensing satellite into orbit. “This is SpaceX’s first launch into polar orbit from a cape, which means that on its way into space, the Falcon 9 will fly south along the east coast of Florida.” Twitter SpaceX.

In March, Elon Musk reported that one of the nine Merlin 1D + engines of the first stage of a heavy Falcon 9 rocket was prematurely turned off during the flight of the carrier. The engineer added that the incident did not affect the removal of the payload, and noted that the incident demonstrated the feasibility of the design of the first stage with nine engines. The businessman promised to investigate the causes of the incident.