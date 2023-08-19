Eon Musk and SpaceX fly with a monopoly on space tourism

SpaceX sees its first profit. Repubblica writes it, which gives an account of the Wall Street Journal scoop, given that the financial statements of Elon Musk’s company are not public: there are 55 million profits on SpaceX’s billionaire balance sheet, the first emergence, in the first quarter of 2023, from the losses of 2021 of 968 million and from the 559 million of 2022.



As Republic writes, “the recovery is fueled by a monopoly on space launches for NASA and in “space tourism”, and by having raised prices. It’s been a very interesting two years for SpaceX. In 2020, it returned America’s independent access to space for its astronauts, followed by four direct missions to the International Space Station (ISS) and three commercial flights with private astronauts. All without a hitch: a monopoly in the human transport service for NASA and now also in the space tourism sector “.

It thrives on two substantial monopolies, SpaceX, explains Repubblica: “a private individual who has the leverage to overturn geopolitical balances, as well as economic ones. After the news that SpaceX devalued the value of the Bitcoins in its possession, the virtual currency has lost more than 5%. NASA and the Defense have protectionist policies, this allows SpaceX to be more competitive on the market, as complained by Arianespace’s European competitors.

SpaceX sells shares, Bitcoin collapses

Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit a new two-month low yesterday, following the wave of risk aversion that swept global markets and the news, released by the Wall Street Journal, that Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly sold his bitcoin holdings after devaluing its value by $373 million. The cryptocurrency slipped to a two-month low at $26,172 during Asian trading hours yesterday, the lowest since June 16 before partially recovering to $26,441. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was held steady at $1,685.20 following Thursday’s sharp decline.

Musk is very influential among crypto enthusiasts, and bitcoin prices have moved in response to his tweets in the past. Bitcoin has hovered close to $30,000 in recent months, gradually recovering this year after the sharp drop in 2022, when several cryptocurrency companies collapsed, leaving investors with huge losses. After surging 72% in the first quarter, the queen of cryptocurrencies is down nearly 7% since the end of March. The token plunged 64% last year due to a series of industry scandals and bankruptcies.

In June Cryptocurrency markets got a boost from BlackRock calling to launch a bitcoin ETF exchange-traded fund in the US. Some investors interpreted this move as an indication that the US Securities and Exchange Commission would approve applications for spot bitcoin ETFs from various asset managers, including Grayscale.

