The Billionaire Jared Isaacmanwho is preparing to become the first civilian to perform a spacewalk with SpaceX, has made some rather somber statements about the undertaking he is about to undertake. In an interview with CNBCIsaacman described his upcoming Polaris Dawn mission as an experience where he will be “surrounded by death.” This strong and emotional phrase reflects his awareness of the extreme risks that an activity entails. extravehicular (EVA), especially for a civilian.

SpaceX and the Challenge of the Private Spacewalk

Isaacman, who has already traveled to space once, will lead a three-spaceflight mission with SpaceXthe first of which is scheduled for August 26. During this missionhe and his crew will undertake the first private spacewalk in history, an event that represents a milestone for commercial space exploration. Howeveras he pointed out Isaacmanthe idea of ​​being “surrounded by death” is not just a dramatic metaphor, but a tangible reality in space.

The experience of Isaacman has been honed through years of rigorous training, including testing in vacuum chambers that simulate conditions extreme of space. “The only thing that comes close to that feeling is the vacuum chamber”he told CNBC. This environment, with its changes in pressure and temperature, prepares astronauts psychologically and physically for what they will face in space.

Reflecting on the reality of space with SpaceX

Despite his preparation, Isaacman recognizes the dangers inherent in his mission with SpaceX. The phrase “surrounded by death” may seem exaggerated, but it reflects the reality of an environment where a simple mistake could be fatal. And he is not the only one who feels this burden. Even William Shatnerduring his private flight into low orbit in 2021, spoke of a similar feeling, describing space not as a border Of wonderbut as a threatening and frightening void.

Shatnerin his 2022 memoir, has told how looking into space did not give him the hoped-for inspiration, but rather a feeling of “death”. This feeling echoes in the words of Isaacmanwho is preparing for his second space mission with SpaceX. Although the motivations and experiences of Isaacman may differ, the restlessness being “surrounded by death” seems to be a constant for anyone who looks beyond Earth and ventures into deep space.

While the billionaire Jared Isaacman As the launch date of the Polaris Dawn mission approaches, his reflection on the dangers of the spacewalk highlights the incredible challenge he and his crew are about to face. The awareness of being “surrounded by death” is not just a personal reflection, but a memorandum of the unforgiving reality of space. With SpaceX at the forefront of commercial space exploration, this mission could score the beginning of a new era of space travel, but also of new awareness of the risks it entails.