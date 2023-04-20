He starship rocket of SpaceX, owned by the privately held firm co-founded by Elon Muskexploded several minutes after launch from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Despite the accident, the company considers the launch successful and is on track to meet its goal of transporting astronauts to the moon.

The first launch attempt on April 17 was canceled due to a frozen pressure valve, but the second attempt lifted off at 9:28 a.m. New York time.

The Starship is the largest spacecraft ever built and is designed to be completely reusable, which will significantly reduce the cost of launches.

SpaceX’s stake in developing the Starship is high, with a nearly $3 billion contract with NASA to convert the vehicle into a lander to take astronauts to the moon.

Although the company has suffered delays and had to comply with mitigation measures to reduce the impact on the surrounding area and wildlife, the success of the Starship could open access to deep space.

Although Musk has tried to set expectations low, saying the test could be valuable even if it doesn’t complete Earth’s planned partial orbit, the rocket explosion is a reminder that space travel remains a risky and difficult undertaking.

