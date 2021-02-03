E.This is a new, bitter setback for the Mars ambitions of high-tech pioneer Elon Musk: a prototype of a new rocket from Musk’s company SpaceX exploded a second time on landing. The Starship SN9 hit the ground Tuesday and went up in flames. In the long term, SpaceX wants to make travel to Mars possible with the Starship rockets.

“We still have a little work to do on the landing,” stated SpaceX representative John Insprucker in an online broadcast after the failure again. It wasn’t until December that a Starship missile – the SN8 – went up in flames during the landing maneuver.

Deafening bang and orange flames

The SN9 took off on Tuesday afternoon from Boca Chica, Texas, and climbed to an altitude of 10,000 meters. She then carried out a series of test maneuvers in a horizontal position without any problems. The problems began when the missile attempted to turn back into a vertical position to land. The live images showed that the rocket was returning at too high a speed and at the wrong angle.

It then bounced off with a deafening bang and exploded in bright orange flames and a cloud of dust. However, the fire did not spread.

Despite the failed landing maneuver, Insprucker spoke of “another great flight”. “A lot of good data” was obtained from the test. The next test flight should take place “in the near future”.

Musk hopes that one day the 120-meter-long rocket can take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and possibly further away. The private American company SpaceX has already established itself in space travel with the Falcon-9 rocket. In November the first routine mission of a manned SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station started.

On Monday, SpaceX also announced that it would bring tourists into space for the first time in the last quarter of 2021. The four vacationers are supposed to fly through the earth’s orbit in the capsule “Crew Dragon”. The capsule is to be brought into space by the Falcon-9.