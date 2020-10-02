SpaceX canceled the launch of its Falcon 9 booster with Starlink internet satellites 18 seconds before launch due to ground equipment issues.

This is reported by NASA.

It is reported that the launch was supposed to take place at 9.17 US East Coast Time (16.17 Kiev time).

Preparations for the launch were proceeding normally, but 18 seconds before launch, experts reported “unusual indicators of ground equipment sensors,” and therefore the launch attempt was canceled.

Earlier last week, the Falcon 9 did not fly due to bad weather conditions.

A new launch date has not yet been determined.

This is SpaceX’s thirteenth launch of a group of sixty Starlink satellites. More than seven hundred Starlink vehicles are already in orbit.

Recall that Starlink is a next generation satellite network capable of providing the inhabitants of the Earth with broadband Internet access. The project began in February 2018. SpaceX has estimated the cost of the project at $ 10 billion. Its goal is to provide access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that during pre-flight tests at SpaceX facilities in South Texas on September 22, a Starship SN7.1 fuel tank exploded.

