ArsTechnica: SpaceX broke the record for launches of the Falcon 9 family of rockets

The American company SpaceX broke the record for the number of launches of Falcon 9 family rockets. About this writes ArsTechnica.

The publication drew attention to the fact that the Falcon 9 launch on September 3 was the 62nd in 2023 for rockets of this family. Meanwhile, in 2022, the company carried out 61 launches of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy carriers, which was a record for that time.

ArsTechnica with reference to the analytical company BryceTech writesthat SpaceX delivered about 447 tons of cargo into Earth orbit in the first half of 2023, representing approximately 80 percent of all payloads launched into space worldwide. The publication notes that almost 60 percent of these cargoes were Starlink satellites.

Earlier, the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that the Starship reusable space transport system is ready for the next test launch.

In February 2020, Ars Technica columnist Eric Berger wrote that Russian Soyuz family rockets are “the kings of all rockets” in terms of the total number of launches, but are inferior in reliability to the American Falcon 9.