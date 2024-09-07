Imagine yourself suspended in the spacehundreds of kilometers above the Earthwith no protection between you and the void other than a spacesuit. This is what will soon happen to four brave space touristsready to live an experience without previous on board the spaceship Crew Dragon Of SpaceX. This is not just another launch into space: this mission, called Polaris Dawnhas ambitious goals that could change the future of the space tourism.

An unprecedented bold undertaking

Led by billionaire and pilot Jared Isaacmanthe mission Polaris Dawn It involves an extraordinary challenge: the first private spacewalk. But there is a detail that makes everything even more adventurous. The Crew Dragonthe spaceship used, does not have a classic airlockthat is, a decompression chamber. So, to allow the crew members to exit, the entire capsule will be depressurized. Yes, you read that right: the entire ship will be drained of air, forcing everyone to don their space suits to survive.

During the mission, Isaacman And Sarah Gillisanother member of the crew, will try to exit the ship, wearing EVA suits (Extravehicular Activity) of new conception, to enjoy a breathtaking view of our planet. But this will not be just a tourist adventure; the team has been preparing for months to face every possible contingency.

Preparation and Risks: There is no room for mistakes

SpaceX did not follow traditional spacewalk training methods, such as the giant pool used by NASA. Instead, the team used a complex system of pulleys and harnesses to simulate weightlessness. “We did a lot of training to prepare ourselves for the physical movements of the space walk,” he declared Gillis. “And we worked hard as a crew to be ready for any unexpected event.”

In addition to the space walkthe mission Polaris Dawn It will be the first to fly a crew above the Earth’s poles, an orbital path that will expose them to levels of radiation significantly higher than those normally faced by astronauts on the International Space Station. In a few hours, they will absorb the equivalent of months of radiation.

A step toward the future of commercial space flight

This mission represents a further step forward in the vision of SpaceX to make it space accessible to all. Isaacman He is not new to these adventures, having already made the first trip to the space completely private in 2021. But Polaris Dawn takes the challenge to the next level, with more complex goals and greater risks.

Despite the uncertainties, Isaacman remains optimistic about the future. He even proposed helping the NASA to repair the Hubble Space Telescopean idea that has raised some concerns among experts, who worry it could do more harm than good. “I haven’t given up hope,” he said. “I still think it would be a fantastic mission for science and commercial space.”

And you, what do you think? This mission will mark a new era in the space tourism?