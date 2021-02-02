The company Spacex, Founded by Elon musk, announced this Monday that at the end of this year it will launch from Cape Canaveral the Falcon 9 rocket in charge of the Inspiration4 mission, “the world’s first fully commercial astronaut” to orbit the Earth during “several days”.

SpaceX specified in a statement that the launch, with a crew of four civilians, will be from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The company stressed that Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, one of the four crew members who will be on board Dragon, will donate the other three general public seats to be announced in the coming weeks.

Inspiration4 crew will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and the Dragon spacecraft, orbital mechanics, microgravity operation, zero gravity and other tests.

This mission enables access for everyday people who dream of going to space – SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 1, 2021

The civilians will go through “emergency preparedness training, spacecraft entry and exit exercises and spacesuits, as well as full and partial mission simulations“, says the statement.

This multi-day journey, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes along a custom flight path, will be carefully monitored at each step by SpaceX mission control.

Upon completion of the mission, Dragon will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere to land off the coast of Florida.

Cape Canaveral, from where the mission will take off. AFP photo

The company specified that the mission will be carried out “not before the fourth quarter of this year.”

He recalled that in 2020 SpaceX “gave back the capacity” of the United States to carry astronauts from NASA to and from the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time since the last Space Shuttle flight in 2011.

He stressed that in addition to flying NASA personnel, Dragon was also designed to carry commercial astronauts to Earth orbit, the ISS or beyond.

Musk, founder of SpaceX, Tesla and PayPal. Reuters photo

Last week the company Axiom Space announced to the crew that it will be part of the first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which they will possibly arrive at the beginning of next year aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Headed by Hispanic-American Michael Lopez-Alegria, a former NASA astronaut who has already been on four other missions in space, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) will depart from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA) with the American Larry Connor, the Canadian Mark Pathy and the Israeli Eytan Stibbe on board.

With information from EFE