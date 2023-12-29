SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket carrying an unmanned X-37B spaceplane

The Falcon Heavy rocket launched with the US Space Force's X-37B reusable unmanned spaceplane. This is reported by TASS with reference to the launch vehicle developer company SpaceX.

The launch took place from Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday, December 28, at 20:07 local time. Eight minutes after the rocket's launch, the boosters landed on special landing platforms.

The specific missions of the X-37B are classified information. The United States Space Force only notes that the USSF-52 mission facilitates “a wide range of tests and experiments.”

Earlier in December, it was reported that SpaceX failed several times in a row to launch a heavy Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites from the US Space Force base at Cape Canaveral in Florida.