SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, carrying four astronauts back to Earth, landed early Sunday off the coast of Panama City, Florida. The mission was part of NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by tycoon Elon Musk.

“We welcome you back to planet Earth!” The four astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely, and were received by SpaceX Mission Control by radio this Sunday, May 2, moments after their landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Thank you for flying with SpaceX,” added the entity. “For those of you enrolled in our frequent flyer program, you have earned 68 million miles on this trip,” he joked. “We’ll take those miles,” replied spacecraft commander Mike Hopkins. “Are they transferable?” SpaceX responded that the astronauts would have to consult with the company’s marketing department.

The crew reported that he was fine, declared NASA, more neutral. The space agency also marveled at the speed and fluidity of the operation.

Indeed, for the astronauts, it was an express trip home, lasting only 6½ hours. His Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Panama City, Florida, shortly before 3 a.m.

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins reacts as he is helped out of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft. © Bill INGALLS / NASA

Half an hour after the nighttime splashdown, the charred capsule was hoisted onto the recovery ship, and the astronauts were able to get out. Mike Hopkins, the same one who joked with NASA on the radio, was the first to appear, and he showed off with a little dance as he exited the ship.

“It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people come together,” he told SpaceX flight controllers at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. “Frankly, you are all changing the world. Congratulations. Great to be back.”

A late landing but one that broke records

Despite the early hour (02:56 local time), the US Coast Guard went out in full force to impose an 11-mile (18-kilometer) safety zone around the Dragon capsule. And it is that in the first return of the crew of SpaceX, in August, the navigators surrounded the capsule, which supposed a risk for the security.

The capsule landed at 0256 (0656 GMT) in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, after a six and a half hour flight from the ISS. © Bill Ingalls / NASA

The four astronauts should have returned to Earth last Wednesday, but strong winds off the coast forced SpaceX to miss a couple of daytime landing attempts. The managers finally decided on a rare landing in the dark, to take advantage of the calm of the weather.

The Mission Control team had practiced for a night return, just in case, but since 1968 NASA had not performed a night return. The Apollo 8 mission, the first to send astronauts around the moon, ended with a pre-dawn splash in the Pacific near Hawaii on December 27, 1968.

Another record for this SpaceX mission: It was the longest for a crew capsule launched from the United States. “After 167 days in space, the longest mission for a US spacecraft since the last Skylab mission in 1974, Dragon and the Crew-1 astronauts returned to Earth this morning,” SpaceX congratulated on Twitter. .

The previous record of 84 days was set by the last astronauts at NASA’s Skylab station in 1974.

Dragon’s return marked the end of the Crew-1 mission, the first of six manned missions that NASA will do in partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company. The US agency turned to private companies after the withdrawal of the shuttle fleet in 2011. SpaceX began supplying in 2012 and last May launched its first crew, ending NASA’s dependence on Russia for the astronaut transport.

The Americans Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and the Japanese Soichi Noguchi became the first astronauts on an “operational” mission to be transported to the International Space Station by Elon Musk’s space company, which has been erected in November. NASA key partner.

The undocking on Saturday night left seven people on the space station, four of whom arrived a week ago via SpaceX. Astronaut Victor Glover tweeted after leaving the station. “Inland! One step closer to family and home!”

With AP, AFP, Reuters and EFE