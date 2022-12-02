SpaceX, owned by businessman Elon Musk, has received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy up to 7,500 second-generation satellites. This was reported by Reuters on December 2, citing a document.

“Our solution will allow SpaceX to begin rolling out the second generation Starlink network, which will provide next-generation satellite broadband access to Americans across the country,” reads the statement. material quote from document.

In addition, the FCC noted, such authorization will help protect terrestrial satellite operators from harmful interference and maintain a “safe space environment,” adds “Gazeta.ru”.

On Nov. 23, SpaceX reported that a Falcon 9 rocket had successfully launched the European communications satellite Eutelsat 10B, which is designed to provide communications services to sea and air transport. It will replace the Eutelsat 10A spacecraft, which will expire at the end of 2023.

