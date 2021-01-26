At this point, no one doubts how incredibly ambitious Starlink is, SpaceX’s project to offer access to the Internet globally via satellite. There are already more than 1,000 satellites put into orbit by Elon Musk’s project In order not to leave a corner of our planet without access to the network, and if the medium and long-term plans are fulfilled, its complete network would reach 42,000 satellites. To put this data into perspective, until the first Starlink launches the approximate number of satellites around the Earth was 2,100.

Now, although the bulk of the SpaceX service connection are satellites, it is obviously necessary that there be base stations on Earth, which provide the satellites with the necessary connections to the Internet. Stations that can be put into operation without problem in much of our geography, but that face a much more complicated, if not impossible, deployment in certain regions, and the perfect example of this is the poles.

The simple solution would, of course, be to discard coverage in these regions, since the demand for broadband Internet in them is also quite low. However, and given that the purpose of SpaceX is to offer global coverage, the solution devised to solve the problem of land bases is to put satellites into orbit with laser links between them, therefore capable of acting as data transmitters, thus avoiding the need for such facilities. Laser links between satellites allow the transfer of communications between them, either in the same orbital plane or in an adjacent plane.

At the moment SpaceX has put 10 satellites with laser link into polar orbits , as a test of this technology and after receiving approval from the FCC to carry out this operation. However, this number will grow very rapidly, since plans are to equip all satellites with this type of connection that they are put into orbit for the StarLink network in 2022, and it is understood that also in successive years.

All sats launched next year will have laser links. Only our polar sats have lasers this year & are v0.9. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2021

However, this does not mean that SpaceX’s plans regarding the connection of its satellites have changed or will change in the short term. This technology is defined by many as exciting, but faces the high cost of production of these lasers, and the difficulty of producing them so quickly as if to keep pace with Starlink releases. Thus, and although Musk’s initial plans for 2022 do go through a huge deployment of this technology, we will have to wait to see if this proposal becomes a reality.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that the possibility of establishing links between the satellites of the SpaceX network that reduce the need for ground bases can be an excellent asset for remote regions in which the deployment of said facilities may face difficulties.