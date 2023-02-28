In order to launch 100 missiles in a year, it would be necessary to launch one missile every less than 4 days.

Since the beginning of the year, that is, in less than two months, SpaceX has launched 12 rockets. The launch of the twelfth missile this year came only 9 hours after the previous one.

Positives:

Facilitate access to space

These accelerated paces reflect a shift, specifically in terms of facilitating access for governments, companies, and even individuals to space.

x Eliminate launch costs

This cuts the costs of launching missiles, from hundreds of millions of dollars to just tens of millions.

What distinguishes the “Falcon 9” missiles from its competitors is its reusability, as some of them were re-launched more than 12 times..

The regular and reliable launches and landings reflect the less anxiety that was associated with the launch of previous missions, but each mission is still accompanied by great focus and discipline to ensure its smooth running, according to media reports..

This month, SpaceX became part of a $100 million NASA contract..

The unmanned missions will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, or the base Vandenberg of the California Space Force. The contract can last up to 10 years.

How did SpaceX succeed?

Regarding the reasons that made SpaceX succeed in the field of space, despite its complexity, the director of the academic unit at the Regional Center for Space Science Education, Hanna Sabat, told Sky News Arabia:

“Launching rockets into space was monopolized by governments and official space agencies, but SpaceX exceeded all expectations, especially since it initially suffered from many failed experiments, such as launch errors and explosions.”

“The company learned from these mistakes and overcame them, and the missile launch process became easy and smooth.”