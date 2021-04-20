



The collision of the space shuttle Columbia, which occurred in February 2001, caused changes regarding the dispatch of missions to the International Space Station since these were considered “extremely dangerous”. Following a suspension of shuttle shipments, in which the ISS operated with limited resources, NASA began searching for companies to send supplies and astronauts into space. That’s when Elon Musk’s company SpaceX provides the Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 rocket, which since 2012 has made 110 successful launches.