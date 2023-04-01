Ken and Roberta Williams they will finance Space Venturethe new project of Two Guys From Andromeda, the authors of the series Space Quest by Sierra Online. It is practically a kind of reunion, considering that the two were the founders of Sierra.

SpaceVenture has been in development for about ten years now, having raised funds through a Kickstarter campaign successful ($539,767 from 10,809 backers). The authors, unfortunately, have run out of money and, having to do other jobs for a living, have slowed down the making of the game.

Now they have announced via Kickstarter that in February they were approached by Ken Williams about a collaboration, which will give SpaceVenture a future. At least it should speed up its development.

The collaboration with the Williamses, in fact, should allow the hiring of some full-time developers to work on the game, thanks to the injection of fresh funds, which will also allow the engine to be updated to the latest version of unity.

The money will also be used to pay for QA experts, so as to refine it better, and to guarantee its arrival on all the promised platforms: Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. Supported languages ​​will also be increased and some actual marketing will be done to raise awareness of the game.

Naturally the proceeds will be divided with Cygnus Entertainment, the new Williams company. The former, however, will be used to give bakers the rewards promised during the campaign.

Ken and Roberta Williams recently launched Colossal Cave, a 3D remake of an early text-based narrative adventure. They are two historical figures of the video game industry, both in terms of publications and authors.