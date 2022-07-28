Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Focused on improve spaces allocated for people with disabilitiesthe Salvador Alvarado City Council, through the Public Works Department and the Environmental Supervision and Inclusion program, is working intensively on the adaptation and reconstruction of the ramps that exist in the downtown area of ​​the city of Guamúchil.

The environmental and inclusion supervisor, Eneida Sainz, stated that ramps have been detected that do not have the proper inclination, that they are in poor condition and that they have some obstructions that do not allow easy access for people in wheelchairs. For this reason, they have taken on the task of managing the necessary adjustments so that there is better mobility.

Eneida Sainz exhorted the population of Salvador Alvarado to raise awareness and respect the spaces assigned to people with disabilities, indicating that in the surveillance tours they make through the municipality, those who invade the ramps and blue parking spaces put many pretexts, but pointed out that there is no valid reason to obstruct such spaces.

