Actor, director and comedian Adam Sandler continues working on new films after having had success with his last family film in Netflix: 'You're not invited to my bat mitzvah!' This time he makes his return to the streaming platform with 'Spaceman', a thriller different from the one we are used to seeing from the actor. The plot of this new proposal promises to be interesting and tell the story of an astronaut lost in space. Likewise, although Sandler has been seen in comedy or even action films alongside Jennifer Aniston, This time we will see him in an intriguing character.

We invite you to read this article in which we will address the plot of 'Spaceman', Adam Sandler's new film on Netflix, its release date and which actors will participate in this production. Will this movie involve his daughters again?

Watch the trailer for 'Spaceman', Adam Sandler's new movie

What is 'Spaceman' about?

In the first look of 'Spaceman' that Netflix released on December 19 on social networks we see Adam Sandler walking slowly across a lake in an astronaut suit, with a gaze on the unknown as if speaking to someone else. While the comedian walks he begins to tell what would seem to be the story of his character.

The fictional story would be based on the first astronaut from the Czech Republic named Jakub Procházka, a man raised by his grandparents after being abandoned as a child. Procházka grows up and works as a scientist, later becoming the 'Space Man'.

“Just like you, I fled my planet, across the galaxy, through black holes, through time and then I found you,” is what Adam is heard saying in the first trailer for the film. 'Spaceman', while a suspenseful instrumental plays.

When does 'Spaceman' premiere on Netflix?

The movie of Adam Sandler It would be released on Friday, March 1, 2024. In addition, it is possible that a month before the official release of 'Spaceman' the full trailer of the film will be released.

'Spaceman' Adam Sandler returns as an astronaut to Netflix. / Photo: screenshot from Netflix YouTube

Who is the director of 'Spaceman'?

Although the protagonist is Adam Sandler, who is also a director. This time in 'Spaceman', the new movie that has Sandler as the main character is directed by Johan Renck, 57 years old and Swedish nationality. In addition, Renck has won awards, such as the Primetime Award (best direction in a miniseries), Telefilm or Dramatic Special, among others.

'Spaceman' cast