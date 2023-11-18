The Starship rocket, launched today by Space This is the second flight test to fail after the attempt in April. Starship successfully separated from the booster, but then before it could reach orbit contact with the spacecraft was lost and it was detonated. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has decided to open an investigation into the launch. However, this is a routine investigation that is triggered when tests do not go according to plan.

For Space spacecraft capable of sending astronauts to the Moon and even Mars. “Success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve the reliability of Starship,” explained Space X, the company founded by Elon Musk.

The second test, however, was better than the previous one which ended with a huge explosion 4 minutes after launch and before separation from the booster. Following the explosion, thousands of debris were scattered around the launch site. Following this first test, the FAA decided to temporarily stop the program before giving the green light last Wednesday for the second test. Musk’s program is of particular interest to NASA which aims to use it for a new moon landing.