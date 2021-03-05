Despite the explosion of a third, unmanned prototype of the “Starship” space rocket, which is being developed by the American company “Space X” at the end of its test flight Wednesday, unlike its predecessors who exploded during their descent, it succeeded in landing on the ground in one piece, and then the accident happened after minutes.

“Starship SN1 has landed one piece,” the founder of SpaceX wrote in a tweet an hour after the explosion.

In another tweet, he noted, “Team SpaceX is doing an excellent job!” “The real measure of success will someday be that Starship flights will become commonplace,” he added.

“Spice X” broadcast the facts of the test flight live and commented on it by John Inspraker, who said, “What a smooth and wonderful landing!”

However, fire appeared at the bottom of the missile, and the teams present at the scene were trying to extinguish it, and it was only minutes before a huge explosion occurred, throwing the missile into the air, to be destroyed when it fell to the ground.

“SpaceX” commented jokingly through a post on its website stating that “the SN1 suffered a rapid, unplanned disintegration shortly after its decline, as if the test was not exciting enough.”

And Spice X is betting on sending this missile to Mars in the future.

The missile had reached within minutes of its launch to the specified altitude of 10 kilometers, then the process of gradually extinguishing its three engines and carrying out a series of successful horizontal maneuvers before it regained its vertical position to land straight.

At first glance, it seemed as if the experiment had achieved a great success, as the missile landed straight in the place assigned to it, but this joy quickly dissipated.