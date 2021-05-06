The ‘SN15 Starship’, at the time of its landing this Thursday in Texas. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

It took nine attempts, but in the end Space X, Elon Musk’s company, has achieved its goal: to recover a ship intact Starship after having raised it up to 10 kilometers high. The first trial occurred at the end of 2019. That and the seven that followed ended in a RUD (acronym that, with a bitter sense of humor, corresponds to Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (Unforeseen Quick Disassembly) and that summarize a destructive impact against the ground.

Used to see how the recovery of orbital rockets Falcon is carried out routinely, this chain of disasters may surprise, which has now finally culminated with success. But it is that Starships they are another class of completely different machines. They are not limited to landing vertically like their little brothers, but previously perform an unusual maneuver by turning horizontal during the fall only to straighten up when carrying a few hundred meters above the ground.

Precisely the maneuver of transition to horizontal flight (“tummy turn”, in the slang of Space X) is essential for re-entry into the atmosphere. In that position, the ship will present much more surface to the friction of the air and the braking will be more effective. In fact, when it performs orbital flights, half of its fuselage will be covered with thermal protection tiles, similar to those that covered the shuttle.

All tiles will be the same, hexagonal in shape, since the cylindrical fuselage of the Starship it is easy to coat with them. In contrast, the shuttle’s fuselage, more like an airplane, had so many nooks and crannies that it required thousands of parts of different shapes and sizes. Technicians had to place them by hand, one by one, precisely in place like an immense puzzle.

The ability to turn on three engines in mid-flight has been one of the great problems in the development of this spacecraft

In the case of Starship, the first tiles will also be installed by hand, but when the flights become more widespread (they are reusable ships), SpaceX envisions that it will be a robot that will take care of that task. One more way to speed up the process. And make it cheaper.

Contrary to what may be supposed, the “wings” that adorn the prow and stern of the Starship They are not airfoils. Rather, they are flaps that unfold more or less to offer resistance to the air, control the horizontal descent and, later, the straightening to place the ship in a vertical position with the help of the three engines, which are switched off during the first kilometers of fall. They only come on for a few seconds to regain verticality and for final braking.

Bug fixes

This ability to ignite in mid-flight has been one of the great problems in the development of this ship. At take-off, the propellants (liquid methane and oxygen) settle at the bottom of the tanks, where the engine supply lines are located. But when going to horizontal flight in free fall, the fuel wobbles and distributes throughout the entire tank. The pumps were lowered, so the reactors could not restart. It has been necessary to invent auxiliary tanks, with gas under pressure that acts as if it were a huge syringe, injecting fuel into the engines during the final seconds. The failure of one of those methane tanks was to blame for the last two flights crashing.

A few weeks ago NASA selected the Starship as a landing vehicle on the Moon, a mission planned for a very few years from now. But Musk’s dream is much more ambitious. According to his vision, a similar spacecraft is one that will one day have to take astronauts to Mars and bring them back. That is why their engines consume methane, because it is a fuel that, in principle, could be synthesized from CO₂ in the Martian atmosphere.

In lunar flights it will not be necessary to perform the dangerous ballet of landing. There is no atmosphere there and therefore the ‘Starship’ will descend vertically, as the Falcons have been doing for years. It will therefore be a much simpler maneuver and one that already seems quite mastered.

On the other hand, the Starship lunar won’t return to Earth, so it won’t need protection tiles either. The idea is that it is in orbit around the satellite to serve only as ferry astronauts on their descents and subsequent takeoffs from the surface. The round trip to Earth will be made by capsules Orion, which NASA is developing, but has not yet tested.

For later the program Sagebrush foresees the construction of a small orbital base -the Gateway– which will revolve around our satellite. Both the Orion capsules and the descent vehicle would be attached to it, in this case the Starship.

The Orion will admit between four and six astronauts and the Gateway as many or little more. However, Musk’s ship, which only has to play the modest role of “elevator” to get off and on the Moon, can carry dozens of occupants. Up to a hundred, in their Martian versions according to Musk’s first dreams. Not to mention its enormous load capacity and even its size: When it is docked to the orbital station it will be like a whale snooping with a zodiac.

Many are already wondering if the Starship will not have obsolete the entire American lunar program (capsule, rocket and even orbital station) before it takes flight.

Rafael Clemente He is an industrial engineer and was the founder and first director of the Barcelona Science Museum (now CosmoCaixa). He is the author of A Small Step For [un] man (Dome Books).

