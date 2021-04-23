Space X has successfully launched this Friday, after a postponement due to bad weather, its third manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The project represents an important support for private collaboration with international space agencies – the European one (ESA) participates for the first time with the trip of an astronaut – and is a milestone in the reuse of a rocket and a capsule, a strategy that allows lower the costs of space exploration. The rocket Falcon 9 will return to Earth for an upright landing on an unmanned ship and the capsule Crew Dragon It is scheduled to dock at the ISS.

The mission, called Crew-2, has successfully taken off from platform 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, the first European to fly in a capsule Crew Dragon from SpaceX. Pesquet travels accompanied by the Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide. Pesquet will be followed by German Matthias Maurer and Italian Samantha Cristoforetti.

This launch is the third manned to the ISS in which it has Space X, the company selected by NASA to develop the space vehicles with which it wants to return astronauts to the Moon.

The team of the Crew-2 will live on the ISS for a few days with the astronauts of the Crew-1, in addition to three other Russian cosmonauts. This launch is the third manned launch bound for the ISS with Space X, the company selected by NASA to develop the space vehicles with which it wants to return astronauts to the Moon.

The first mission, a test flight called Demo-2, took place last year and allowed NASA to break away from Russian rockets to fly astronauts to the ISS, a collaboration that was established after the end of the shuttle program.

“It’s always easier the third time you do it,” Daniel Forrestel, NASA launch integration manager, told AFP. “I would never want to describe spaceflight as ‘routine’, but ‘more familiar’ is a good way to put it,” he added.

Reuse

The mission Crew-2 reuse the capsule Demo-2 and the propeller Falcon 9, which has already been used in unmanned missions. Ahead of the launch, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark told AFP that the mission was also a big step for Europe, which has called it Alpha by its own naming convention. “On the one hand, it means a lot, of course, that an astronaut goes to the International Space Station, but at the same time it is also the next in a long list of missions,” he noted.

Collaboration between NASA, ESA and Space X is seen as key in the joint program Sagebrush, with which it is intended to return to the Moon and have a support orbiter for human missions on the satellite.

The mission Crew-2 will carry out a hundred experiments for half a year. One of them is known as Tissue chips, different types of cells with which they will study the aging of the immune system, kidney function and the loss of muscle mass in space. The mission also has planned maintenance tasks for the solar panels.

