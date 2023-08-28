The four astronauts of the mission come from the United States, Europe, Japan and Russia Crew-7 just arrived on International Space Station. The quartet is the first entirely international crew, i.e. made up of members of four space agencies and different countries, to fly on the same Dragon capsule Of SpaceX And this is Elon Musk’s company’s seventh commercially manned mission for NASA, notes ‘Global Science’ of the’Italian Space Agency.



The spacecraft named Endurance docked the orbiting laboratory yesterday, Sunday 27 August, when it was 15:16 in Italy. After completing a wide circle around the orbital outpost, the SpaceX capsule docked with the Harmony module, thus concluding the almost 30-hour journey that began with take-off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. At the time of docking, the Dragon capsule and the ISS were 420 kilometers above Australia.

In command of the Crew-7 mission, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, on his first journey into space, alongside him Andreas Mogensen of ESA and the Danish astronaut is the first European to pilot a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Rounding out Crew-7 are mission specialists Konstantin Borisov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Satoshi Furukawa of the Japanese space agency Jaxa.

With the opening of the hatch of the Dragon spacecraft, which took place at 16:58 Italian time, the 4 members of Crew-7 thus reached the seven astronauts who make up Expedition 69 on board the ISS: NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio, the United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and the 3 Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev current commander of the ISS, Dmitri Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev.