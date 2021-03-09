Space Winchcombe meteorite brought greetings from the early days of the solar system to the South West of England

A piece of the meteor that exploded on the last day of February will delight British scientists.

Piece A meteor that exploded in the sky in the south-west of England on the evening of the last day of February has been reported, British media say. A black chunk weighing three hundred grams was found last Wednesday in the small town of Winchcombe in County Gloucestershire.

The space rock rushed to London has been revealed to be carbon chondrititis not previously seen in the British Isles. The meteorite, according to scientists, originates from the asteroid zone between Mars and Jupiter and was born shortly after the birth of the solar system.

Doctor Ashley King The NHM at the Natural History Museum in London considers the discovery a unique and dream find for the researcher.

“Carbon chondrites are quite special because they are a surplus of building blocks for our solar system,” King estimates To the BBC.

“They have simple organic compounds and amino acids, some with minerals formed by water,” King described.

“In other words, it has all the ingredients to get a grain of how an Earth-like habitable planet is made.”

Meteor was spotted over a wide area at ten o’clock in the evening on the last Sunday in February, when it plunged into the Earth’s atmosphere at a rate of nearly 50,000 kilometers per hour, burning, rumbling, and bouncing. The spectacular arrival was also recorded on the surveillance cameras of the British Fireworks Association.

The researchers estimated the pieces had spread “somewhere north of Cheltenham” and had little hope of finding meteorites.

However, a resident of Winchcombe, who remained anonymous, contacted a doctor working at the Open University. Richard Greenwood, called him to the scene and handed him a rubble in a plastic bag. Carbon chondritis had struck his driveway.

“I looked in a plastic bag and my feet went jelly,” Greenwood said. “Unbelievable, this is a very special meteorite.”

Newspaper The Guardian according to you, you can find very more black, broken grill briquette-like pieces in the area. Researchers are asking residents of the area to take a picture of it, wrap it in aluminum foil and send it to the NHM.