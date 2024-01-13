Wars are moving thousands of kilometers above our heads, warns Michel Friedling, France's first army general to command space. Outright attacks are being carried out, Friedling reveals in an alarming book. And that can have disastrous consequences. “Space is now a kind of gray zone. There are no borders there and there are hardly any rules.”
Frank Renout
