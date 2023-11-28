Space Weather | Researchers found out how Finland would survive a giant eruption of the Sun

Systems that rely on satellite signals could be in trouble in a severe Carrington-class solar storm.

Feared a giant solar storm probably wouldn’t mess up Finland’s electricity distribution, but it might make it clear about the satellites in orbit.

The professor of computational space physics at the University of Helsinki came to these conclusions Go to Palmroth Carrington research project led by It found out Finland’s ability to survive an exceptionally large particle eruption from the Sun.

The project the name refers to the 1859 Carrigton event, which has gone down in history as the largest recorded solar storm.

At that time, the northern lights could be seen as far as Panama in Central America, and telegraph wires sparkled in North America and Europe.

Now the world is much more dependent on power grids and technology that can suffer disruptions from a space storm.

Electricity grid is at risk due to the geoelectric field generated on the earth’s surface during a space storm. If there is any long wire in the electric field, for example the power cable of an electric network, then additional direct currents are induced in the wire.

“The last time Malmö’s electricity network crashed in Sweden was 2003. The most famous network crash was in Quebec in 1989, when the entire state lost electricity due to such a phenomenon,” says Palmroth.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s researchers modeled the turbulence caused by a giant space storm around Earth. Then they asked those who take care of the power grid and satellites what could be the result of the noise.

Modeling according to Carrington, a solar storm equivalent to Carrington would cause a geoelectric field in Finland that is about ten millivolts per meter.

Fingrid, which operates the electricity network, informed the researchers that the network would last.

Palmroth according to Finland is protected, first of all, by using more expensive transformers than, for example, in Sweden. They are less sensitive to excess DC currents.

Another reason is that big space storms might not hit so hard at Finland’s latitudes.

“The strongest phenomena will probably move to the south of Finland.”

“ In the lowest orbit, the satellite would age a hundred years in a major space storm.

Worse would go to some of the satellites that are also used in Finland.

The project examined the risks to satellites caused by two different types of radiation: electrons accelerated by the Earth’s radiation belt and protons accelerated by the Sun.

“Protons are really much bigger than electrons. If electrons are rain fog, then protons are big grains.

In research it turned out that electron rain wears out satellites in different ways depending on the altitude at which the devices orbit the earth.

In the lowest orbit, at an altitude of less than 575 kilometers, the satellite would age a hundred years in a big space storm, according to the study. When the typical lifetime of such a satellite is five years, the storm would mean a death blow.

All commercial satellites in Finland are exactly at this height.

“We estimate that very low orbit satellites, for example Elon Musk’s The Starlinks probably can’t stand the extra aging silence of the radiation belts.”

The next considered orbiting altitude was the orbits of telecommunication, positioning and television satellites at an altitude of 23,000–36,000 km.

These satellites have a longer typical lifespan, but during a space storm they would age by 5 to 20 years. Part of the older equipment could therefore be lost.

“ When a proton hits, it can change the bits of the information system from one to zero or vice versa.

Solar the accelerated protons pose a different risk to the satellite’s equipment. The main effect is so-called bit flip that is, in Finnish, maybe bit reversal: when a proton hits, it can change the bits of the information system from one to zero or vice versa.

During the Carrington storm, according to the researchers’ estimate, there will be one bit error per gigabyte per second.

“When a storm lasts for about three days, this is a significant problem.”

If this happens, the European Space Agency’s satellites will probably go into protective mode. After the storm, they should be back up and running.

However, when satellites, such as Galileo, which provides satellite positioning, are out of action due to shielding, systems that rely on continuous satellite signals may find themselves in trouble.

“During the protection mode, there will be no weather measurements or navigation signal.”

According to Palmroth, smaller satellites of commercial companies, such as Starlinks, may not be able to withstand the bombardment of protons accelerated by the sun.

To difficulties in a space storm, systems that depend on time stamps provided by satellites, for example, may be affected. A time stamp is needed, for example, in mobile networks for forwarding phone calls and bank transactions.

“It would be necessary to verify whether the system relies solely on the time stamp of the satellite or whether it can also use a clock signal from somewhere else, for example an atomic clock.”

