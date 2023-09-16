Saturday, September 16, 2023
Space | Two cosmonauts and an astronaut arrived at the International Space Station


September 16, 2023
World Europe
The space station is one of the few places where the Russian and US administrations currently cooperate.

Two a Russian cosmonaut and one American astronaut were launched towards the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

Cosmonauts were on board the Soyuz MS-24 flight that left the Baikonur launch center in Kazakhstan Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Tshub and an astronaut Loral O’Hara.

The group arrived at the ISS three hours after departure, the Russian Space Administration informs AFP.

At the station there are already three Russian cosmonauts, two American and one Japanese astronaut, and a representative of the European Space Agency Esa.

Tshub and Kokonenko spend a year on the ISS. O’Hara has been at the station for six months. For Tshub and O’Hara, the space flight was their first.

