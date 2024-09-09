Butch Wilmore (left) and Suni Williams’ gig in space has dragged on badly.

Astronauts can practice psychological adaptation and pressure tolerance, but surviving a long period of isolation is also a matter of character, says Kimmo Nieminen, head of Nasa, who is from Pori.

From eight today became eight months.

US astronauts Butch Wilmore61, and Sunny Williams58, thought they would be visiting the International Space Station (ISS) in June for a fairly quick test flight of a new spacecraft. Due to a technical fault, they will only be able to return to Earth with these prospects in February.

They are stuck in space.