Two house firms are teaming up on a deliberate 2022 mission that might assist open up the off-Earth economic system.

California-based Momentus and Made In Area Europe (MIS EU) have finalized a memorandum of understanding to develop the flight to Earth orbit, the businesses introduced final week.

If all goes in accordance with plan, Momentus’ Vigoride house tug might be outfitted with one among MIS EU’s superior robotic arms, which “will carry out cooperative seize and manipulation of microsatellites,” MIS EU representatives stated in an announcement.

“This demonstration mission will present us with an understanding of how robotic arms can enhance in-space transportation,” Jaroslaw Jaworski, normal supervisor of Luxembourg-based MIS EU, stated in the statement . “We wish to critically consider the viability of those two extremely superior, industrial applied sciences working inside a totally built-in system.”

Momentus is creating house tugs powered by water plasma thrusters. These spacecraft are designed to get satellites to a wide range of customized orbits, carrying them from the preliminary orbits that their rockets present.

Vigoride, which is scheduled to fly for the primary time late this yr, is only one member of the Momentus line. The corporate is creating different tugs as nicely, together with one referred to as Ardoride that can have the ability to haul satellites from low Earth orbit to the moon .

“Momentus Area is dedicated to offering unprecedented orbital transportation capabilities,” Aaron Mitchell, the corporate’s vice chairman of product, stated in the identical assertion.

“This mission will allow us to reinforce our revolutionary autos with cutting-edge house robotics to supply even higher functionality and worth to our rising buyer base,” Mitchell stated of the deliberate 2022 demonstration flight with MIS EU.

MIS EU is a sister firm of Florida-based Made In Area, which was recently acquired by the newly shaped outfit Redwire. MIS EU, now a Redwire subsidiary, makes a speciality of robotic arms for house purposes.

Made In Area is greatest identified for its in-space manufacturing work. The corporate has despatched a number of 3D printers to the Worldwide Area Station, and final yr it scored a $74 million NASA contract to present its “Archinaut” off-Earth meeting tech an orbital take a look at, maybe as early as 2022.

