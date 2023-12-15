Space Travelers | Comet Wirtanen is about to be at its brightest

The comet is just getting brighter enough to be seen with the naked eye. It will be at its brightest on Sunday, December 17 and immediately after.

Comet Wirtanen rises high into the night sky at the end of December. In Finland, it just gets brighter to the naked eye.

Wirtanen is at its brightest on Sunday, December 17 and immediately after.

The comet is at its highest point in the southern sky first around 10 p.m. and at the end of the month at around 11 p.m. It is worth observing it on Sunday, December 17, right after the Moon sets, i.e. around 01:30 in the morning.

Wirtanen then moves in the sky about a third of the diameter of the full moon, says the bulletin of the astronomical association Ursa. The official name is comet 46P/Wirtanen.

Rising The moon disturbs observations with its brightness right after this. The full moon is on December 22nd.

You can avoid the light of the moon, for example, on Boxing Day, December 26, already in the early evening, before the moon rises. In Helsinki, the Moon rises in the sky at 20:31, in Oulu at 20:01 and in Utsjoki at 19:09.

Wirta can be observed with the naked eye even at the beginning of next year. When looking for it, you can use the star map found on Ursa's website, for example. Wirtanen's location in the sky is marked on it.

The comet rises in the sky from the direction of the constellation Eridanus. It is first visible near the one dominant constellation of the winter starry sky, Orion.

During December, Wirtanen's pain is getting higher and higher. During December, the comet is in the sky almost all the time it's dark.

Wirtanen orbits the Sun in about 5.4 years.

This time, it will pass the Earth exceptionally close in its orbit. It passes the Earth at only about 30 Earth-Moon distances.

That's why it appears brighter than usual. It appears dim to the naked eye.

A snow-free country improves the view. However, you should bring binoculars. If Wirtanen remains so dim that it cannot be distinguished with the naked eye, you can get a lot out of the comet with ordinary binoculars.

Wirtanen is a loose body of about a kilometer in diameter, consisting of ice and gravel.

The furthest point of its orbit is at the edges of Jupiter's orbit. Comets heat up as they get closer to the Sun, causing their ice to vaporize.

This causes them to grow a spherical shape for themselves the gas veil, or Komanand sometimes also a two-piece tail.

My tail ionized the gas always points away from the Sun. The tail made of dust and gravel points roughly in the direction of the comet's arrival.

The comet is named after its discoverer, who worked at the Lick Observatory Carl A. Wirtanen by. Wirtase had Finnish family roots.

Comets are often called comets. Wirtanen has not developed a bright tail.

“The comet now has a rather weak tail. In addition, the comet is in approximately the opposite direction to the Sun in relation to the Earth, so the tail also points away from us”, Ursa expert Veikko Mäkelä explains on Ursa's website.

Comets

The previous kin Finland, a comet was seen with the naked eye about 2.5 years ago.

Spectacular, long-tailed comets are seen about once a decade. This had also been seen in Finland comet McNaught in 2007.