“Only about 10 percent of the ESA costs are attributable to this branch,” says space travel professor Ulrich Walter from the Technical University of Munich. “And at the moment, manned spaceflight is 100 percent the International Space Station,” said the former astronaut.

35 German experiments are on the plan for the new mission. For example, a person’s inner rhythm is examined by determining their core body temperature using a mini double sensor. It’s about testing a printer that closes wounds with bio-ink. And new drugs. Better alloys for aircraft turbines or engine blocks are also on the program. And a dust experiment should provide conclusions about the formation of planets. Our research and economy will benefit from the activities on board.

The big government space programs aren’t about big business, though. In contrast to the new innovative companies that want to make money with commercial space travel, also known as New Space. You are revolutionizing an industry that has so far been dominated by large corporations.

350 billion dollars – that’s the annual turnover of the global space industry

Business is booming: the global space industry already generates around 350 billion dollars in sales per year. According to a forecast by the investment bank Morgan Stanley, the industry will even generate more than 1 trillion dollars in 2040.

That calls newcomers on the scene, especially in America start-ups are strong. “The USA alone accounts for half of the world market. Germany has an estimated 1 percent, ”said space expert Walter. “The good news – a lot has happened here in recent years. Germany and Europe are catching up when it comes to New Space. “

Whether Isar Aerospace or Ororatech: These are the names of the newcomers in the space industry

One example is the Munich start-up Isar Aerospace. At the end of 2021, it is planning the first launch of its Spectrum launcher, which will be only 27 meters long and therefore significantly smaller and cheaper than an Ariane 5, for example. The sky-stormer made in Bavaria is to launch many satellites into orbit over the next few years – on behalf of Companies like Airbus and universities. The company wants to reduce the cost of satellite transport by up to a fifth. The manufacturer benefits from the fact that satellites are becoming more and more compact. They used to be the size of a bus and easily weighed five tons. Today a small satellite only weighs 200 kilos. Even when transporting several satellites, this does not require such extreme thrust.

The Bremen-based space company OHB, in turn, finances the Rocket Factory Augsburg company, which wants to bring small payloads of up to 1.5 tons into orbit from 2022. There are more and more of these mini satellites. Ororatech, for example: the Munich-based company wants to send its own minis smaller than a shoe box into orbit in 2021. It has equipped tiny infrared cameras with artificial intelligence that detect forest fires and trigger an alarm.

In the future, mini-missiles could be launched from a ship in the North Sea

So that the young companies can get involved internationally, the industrial association BDI is campaigning for a launch platform (such as a ship) especially for small launchers in the German North Sea. The first launches are planned for 2023. At the end of 2020, a company consortium was founded to drive the idea forward. The OHB Group is also there.

But there is still a legal hurdle to be overcome to be successful: Without a German space law, you cannot launch into space from German soil, warns Walter. “It has to be clarified who pays if an accident occurs after take-off in the North Sea and a piece of debris hits a ship.” In Europe, Great Britain, Sweden and even small Luxembourg have such a law: “Germany has to necessarily tighten. “