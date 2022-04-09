Axiom Space, by Michael Lopez Allegria, monitors training for the commander of the “Axiom-1” space mission, in preparation for the company’s commercial flight to the International Space Station, with a crew of three passengers who paid to travel to outer space. Axiom Space has purchased seats on a NASA flight that entered the scheduled orbit on Friday. With private space companies such as Axiom Space, and customers interested in space tourism, NASA has begun expanding its efforts to market space tourism. (Image via The New York Times)