EA group of space tourists from the International Space Station are on their way back to Earth. On Monday, the four astronauts undocked from the ISS after the trip to Earth was postponed several times due to weather, said private space company Axiom Space. The capsule is scheduled to touch down off the coast of Florida in the Pacific during the course of the day.

The group – consisting of Spanish-American astronaut Michael López-Alegría, US entrepreneur Larry Connor, Israeli entrepreneur Eytan Stibbe and Canadian investor Mark Pathy – departed Cape Cosmodrome on April 8 in a Crew Dragon space capsule Canaveral in the US state of Florida.

The trip to the ISS is organized by the private space company Axiom Space, in cooperation with the US space agency Nasa and SpaceX, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk. There have been individual space tourists on the ISS several times, but the so-called “Ax-1” mission is the first completely private crew.