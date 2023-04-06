Recently, it has been reported that the space required to install the long-awaited video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has increased from 130GB to 155GB. This has caused annoyance among some players who are wondering why this increase in the storage space required for the game has occurred.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s install size has increased from 130GB to 155GB. pic.twitter.com/d0VBLgf1n1 — Daily Star Wars Games (@DaiIySWGames) April 5, 2023

Although this increase in file size may be inconvenient for some players, it is also a sign that the developers have worked hard to improve the gaming experience. Hopefully these improvements will make the game even more exciting and engaging for fans of the franchise. Star Wars.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the second part of the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in 2019. Both titles were developed by Respawn Entertainment. The team behind titanfall and Apex Legends. the new game of Star Wars will be available for PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S next April 28.

Via: Reset Era