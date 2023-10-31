Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Space | Three Chinese astronauts returned safely to Earth after spending five months on the Chinese space station

October 31, 2023
It is part of China’s growing space program, which aims to make a manned flight to the Moon by 2030.

Three Chinese astronaut has returned safely to Earth after spending five months on the Chinese space station, reports the state television channel CCTV. It is part of China’s growing space program, which aims to make a manned flight to the Moon by 2030.

Chinese astronauts traveled to China’s Tiangong space station at the end of May and spent a total of 154 days in orbit.

A fresh crew replaced them last week when the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Space Center in northwest China.

