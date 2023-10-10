Space | Third liquid leak in Russian space systems within a year – expert: “It doesn’t look good”

The sequence of the leaks makes it less likely that they were caused by a meteoroid impact.

British scientist by Jonathan McDowell according to, Russia seems to have systematic problems in its space systems, he writes The Guardian.

The Russian space agency Roskosmos announced on Monday that there has been a liquid leak on the International Space Station ISS. It had happened in the external cooling circuit of the Nauka module of the Russian part of the station. The leak did not pose a danger to the station or its crew.

This is the third coolant leak in the Russian part of the ISS within a year.

In December 2022, the cooling fluids of the Soyuz spacecraft stuck in the station leaked into space. The ship was supposed to transport two cosmonauts and an astronaut to Earth, whose journey was extended to 371 days due to the leak. The assignment was supposed to last only half a year.

It has been speculated that the leak was caused by a space object that hit the Soyuz spacecraft.

The next leak occurred in February 2023. This time coolant from the Russian Progress MS-21 cargo ship anchored in the station for a year.

Astronaut According to McDowell, the succession of leaks makes it less likely that they were caused by a meteoroid impact.

“One [vuoto] can be caused by anything, two could have been a coincidence, but the third shows that it is something related to the system,” McDowell told news agency AFP.

“This only emphasizes the deterioration of the reliability of Russian space systems. Add to this the failed probe in August, and the situation does not look good,” he continued.

The Russian Luna-25 probe was destroyed after hitting the surface of the moon.

McDowell, who studied at the University of Cambridge, is currently doing research at Harvard University in the state of Massachusetts, USA.

Sanctions have been imposed on Russia due to its war of aggression in Ukraine, which make it difficult, for example, to import foreign technology into the country.