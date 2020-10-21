Space There is now light pollution in Earth’s orbit in addition to space debris – There are two puzzles to solve in our near space

Thousands of designed satellites threaten to blind humanity to the wonders of space, astronomers fear. There is also solid scrap in the orbit, the removal of which is also being studied by Finns.

Of the year during the abundance of bright spots have appeared in the starry sky when several satellites have been launched into orbit around the earth.

From the point of view of astronomers, it means that light pollution in the sky has increased, and humanity is at a good pace blinding itself. Satellites reflecting sunlight confuse the studies of astronomers.

The problem of light pollution became topical last year as a space entrepreneur Elon Muskin SpaceX began mass broadcasting so-called low-orbit satellites.

Low orbits refer to the European Space Agency definition the fact that satellites orbit the earth for less than 1,000 kilometers.

SpaceX has already launched more than 700 into space Starlink satellite. The first phase of the program has 1,584 satellites. In the next waves, there may be thousands more. Starlink satellites operate at an altitude of 550 kilometers.

Amazon has also hinted that it will enter the race in orbit With his Kuiper project. In July, the company received permission from the U.S. FICORA to broadcast more than 3,000 satellites.

In January, Chinese GalaxySpace launched its first low-orbit communications satellite into space. The company plans to build a global 5G network with its satellites.

If all planned projects materialize, up to 100,000 low-orbit satellites will orbit the Earth at their extreme. As the satellites increase, the reflections become significant. Low-altitude satellites are usually brighter than those flying at higher altitudes.

Starlink satellites are small, so they can be taken into space in flocks. For the first time in May 2019, 60 were exported.­

Light pollution until recently, the significance could only be guessed at. Over the past winter, more information has come.

Astronomer at the University of Michigan Patrick Seitzer has worked on NASA space scrap programs. His team has modeled the amount of light pollution caused by satellites in the Chilean night sky. In the northern part of the country, in the Atacama Desert, there are astronomical research centers with huge telescopes.

Seitzer’s group showed that 1,584 satellite light is not yet too much for astronomers. However, as the number of satellites increases, the situation will become more difficult.

A number of industry players held an online workshop in the summer on the effects of satellite light pollution on the work of observatories. With In the Satcon1 workshop there were more than 250 astronomers and satellite users. The workshop categorized the impacts from insignificant to tolerable and extremely large.

The large Lsst telescope now being built in Chile is clearly suffering from light pollution. The Rubin Observatory’s digital camera is the largest ever made, after all, the telescope’s mirror is eight meters long.

A small car-sized camera captures the sky at visible wavelengths. Images have a resolution of 3,200 megapixels. The resolution of a standard camera rarely exceeds one hundred megapixels.

Pictures are going to be taken a thousand times every night for ten years. The camera sees 37 billion stars or galaxies. Descriptions starting in three years will seek information on dark matter and energy, dangerous asteroids and exoplanets, and the Milky Way. At the same time, thousands of times more extensive star lists are created.

Now, the light spots in the satellite clusters threaten to destroy a significant portion of the images. Losses are often irreparable. If the asteroid approaching Earth is not described, it is impossible to determine the trajectory of the threatening body.

Again, if the exoplanet passing its star goes undetected, a new observation will take a long time. The source of the gravitational waves will not be seen if the light from the satellites destroys the pixels.

The image of the galaxy cluster NGC 5353/4 is covered by light lines drawn by Starlink satellites. The image is from May 2019. Satellites were denser than normal soon after launch.­

The worst are accumulating systematic errors. Light pollution can also distort measurement data from gravitational lenses in space.

In South Africa, radio astronomers have also begun to worry about interference from new satellites, Sciencemagazine says.

Metsähovi Observatory in Kirkkonummi, on the other hand, has not suffered from light pollution.

“Light pollution has already been taken into account in geodetic measurements. Our lasers and telescopes are designed to see through thin clouds during the day, ”says the research director Jouni Peltoniemi.

Metsähovi’s laser telescope uses such a narrow wavelength that too much radiation can be filtered out.

About satellites it is virtually impossible to give up. They bring Internet services to places where the current network is performing poorly. In a satellite network, the data transmission delay is shorter than in a terrestrial fiber optic network.

In addition to consumers, significant users include industry and the military. Soldiers may well be interested in building a reliable positioning system with low-orbit satellites.

However, light pollution from satellites must be eliminated. The researchers compiled recommendations to solve the dilemma.

One way is to reduce reflections by darkening the satellite. The second is to adjust the position of the satellite so that little light is reflected to Earth. The third is to provide the satellite with a shade.

Telescope cameras and satellites can also be synchronized. Astronomers therefore only take pictures when the satellites are not in the camera’s field of view. Up to a certain limit, images can be enhanced with image processing technology.

“ Solid scrap can be a more difficult problem than light pollution.

At the same time at a time when scientists are considering ways to pollute light from satellites, projects to clean up space debris need to be continued. The problem of space debris was identified in the 1980s. The European Space Agency (ESA) as well as NASA even have separate space scrap offices.

Solid scrap can be a more difficult problem than light pollution. Small objects less than 10 centimeters cannot yet be detected. However, even a millimeter fragment can destroy a satellite at orbit speeds.

European Space Agency According to Esan 128 million pieces of at least one millimeter and no more than one centimeter are now wandering around the country. There are 34,000 pieces larger than 10 centimeters in size.

Recently Leolabssatellite tracking company found that two decommissioned devices threatened to collide in orbit, as they only passed each other at a distance of more than ten meters.

A portion of the abandoned Chinese launch vehicle and a Russian military satellite weigh a total of nearly three tons. The collision would be fierce, as the devices have a speed of several kilometers per second. More fragments would appear in the orbit. It is still in orbit more than 4,000 satellites, of which more than 1,000 are operational.

“ The bringing down of space debris has not yet gained momentum in practice in the absence of binding legislation.

Even Finns is involved in cleaning the orbit. Center of Excellence of the Academy of Finland Sustainable space science and technology is also investigating the treatment of space debris. The goal is to build a new generation radiation-resistant nanosatellite swarm whose orbits will be directed back to the atmosphere where they burn at the end of use.

Develop the management of current space debris Pekka Janhunen Meteorological Department. He has developed a so-called plasma brake. It is an electrically charged metallic flame that hangs from a satellite. As it passes through the charged particles, the plasma, the flame brakes the satellite and causes it to fall into the atmosphere.

“The Finnish company Aurora Propulsion Technologies Oy is testing the plasma brake on its AuroraSat-1 satellite, which will be launched with this information on SpaceX in December,” says Janhunen.

The bringing down of space debris has not yet gained momentum in practice in the absence of binding legislation, Janhunen says.

Researchers at Metsähovi Observatory, on the other hand, are developing laser technology for sweeping waste pieces internationally In the Olamot project. It is funded by the European Space Agency.

“We’ve researched whether small pieces of scrap can be directed a little sideways at the pressure of laser light if they threaten to collide with a more valuable target. The results are still open, but at least physically it is possible, although it all depends on the properties and position of the pieces. It is difficult to anticipate them, ”says Peltoniemi.

The challenge is to detect a piece of scrap in advance.

“In addition to geodetic measurement, we are preparing to determine the trajectories of larger, highly reflective pieces of scrap with Metsähovi’s satellite laser, as long as the equipment is completed in the next few years.”