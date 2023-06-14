Space | The Webb space telescope found the same molecules that are in exhaust gases and soot smoke very far away

From the galaxy more than 12 billion light years away, molecules have been found that we all sense in living life, here on earth.

It’s about PAH molecules, which are present on Earth in, for example, soot smoke and exhaust gases from forest fires. They are dangerous to us. PAHs are also found in crude oil.

The PAH compounds were found with the help of the James Webb space telescope in a galaxy that is extremely far from Earth, about 12.3 billion light-years away.

One light year is the distance that light travels in one year. The object’s light and other radiation set off about 12.3 billion years ago.

Nebula known as SPT0418–4. It was observed for the first time already in 2020.

Last August, Webb observed it again, says the website Science Alertand found PAH compds.

The purpose was to tune the equipment of Webb, which had just been launched, when it was on the way to destination, L2 points,

Nebula is the most distant object in space from which organic molecules has ever been observed.

An organic compound consists mainly of carbon and hydrogen, i.e. the elements found in living compounds.

The discovery will help astronomers as they piece together a more detailed picture of how the first galaxies evolved.

Complicatedthe detection of organic molecules this far away changes the settings of our research, says the astronomer Joaquin Vieira.

He is an astronomer at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States and one of the authors of the study.

We didn’t expect this, surprised Viera says in a press release. The purpose of the guest was to explore very distant galaxies with the help of the web.

WebbThe complex molecules discovered by IN are called in chemistry to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

They are commonly called PAH compounds. PAHs are formed during any type of incomplete combustion.

For environmental and nutrition researchers PAH compounds are almost always presented in a negative light. They can cause cancer.

In space However, PAHs may play an important role as stars form and ignite in galaxies.

Astronomers believe that PAHs regulate the temperature of gas clouds in the galaxy. In this way, they may regulate when and where stars develop, he reports science journal Nature.

When astronomers spotted a galaxy called SPT0418-47, a discovery was made with the South Pole telescopewhich is located in the South Pole.

However, PAH compounds in space do not mean that there is necessarily something biological among the compounds.

“ “Where we see molecules, that’s where stars are born.”

Distant the galaxy was made visible by a law of physics known as gravitational lensing.

The lens principle first described by the physicist Albert Einstein already in April 1912. First found in space in 1979.

Gravitational lensing occurs when light coming from a distant object bends on its way near a massive object, such as a large galaxy. That object is therefore between the observer and the distant galaxy.

In a gravitational lens, light was refracted and it produced a magnification of this distant object as well.

In the case of SPT0418-47, the galaxy’s radiation was visible in the telescope 30 times brighter than normal.

The South Pole Telescope did not find out that there were organic compounds in the galaxy. There were no devices in the telescope that would have observed the appropriate wavelength of radiation.

Webb’s however, the devices are able to measure the wavelengths of the infrared range of the light spectrum.

When researchers tuned the new Webb at the beginning of last August, they found these organic molecules among the crowd. This is how PAHs could be detected.

“Where we see molecules, that’s where stars are born,” says the Texas A&M University astronomer Justin Spilker science journal in Nature. He is the co-author of the study.

The discovery supports the assumption that organic molecules help in the birth of stars.

In the galaxy SPT0418-47 also has locations where polyclouds containing PAHs are absent. However, the researchers discovered that stars are formed there as well.

“This is the part we don’t understand yet,” Spilker said.

Therefore, astronomers are studying more about why and how stars form and how they interact with organic molecules.

It has previously been calculated that about 15 percent of all carbon in galaxies like our Milky Way is bound to PAH compounds.

Most of it is dust in the interstellar matter, says website Science Alert.