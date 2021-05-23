Space The time for commercial space flights is approaching: Virgin Galactic made a successful test flight

More than 600 people have already bought a ticket for the space trip.

American the airline Virgin Galactic made a successful manned spaceflight on Saturday, May 22nd.

The VSS Unity ship visited the space border at an altitude of about 90 kilometers aboard two pilots. This was the third successful test flight on board.

This was the company’s first test flight in more than two years.

Commercial flights to the space border are scheduled to begin next year, the company promises. The price of the trip is about 200,000 euros and more than 600 people have already bought a ticket for the space trip. There are also Finns among them.

Tourists who paid for about 90 minutes of upstairs in the Earth’s atmosphere sit in chairs that take into account the individual dimensions of each passenger. There are a total of six seats in one cabin and they can be folded down.