Space The third space walk of the astronaut duo to install solar panels live from 2 p.m.

Installation work has been hampered by problems with the astronaut’s space suit, among other things.

New installation of solar panels will continue at the International Space Station (ISS). The live broadcast of the space walk can be followed at around 2 pm to 10 pm Finnish time.

This time, too, an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) is leaving for installation work outside the station, ie space walking. Thomas Pesquet and a U.S. Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

The live broadcast will begin with preparations for the space walk, with astronauts expected to move out of the station at about 3:30 p.m. The astronauts’ workload lasts According to Nasa’s plan six and a half hours.

Pesquet is identified by the fact that his space suit has red stripes, while Kimbrough’s suit is striped.

Solar panels the installation work has progressed slower than planned due to problems encountered during the space walk on June 16 in Kimbrough, among others. The installation work continued on June 20, and now it is the turn of the third work.

Midsummer Eve space walk is Fifth for Esan Pesquet and Ninth for Nasan Kimbrough. The duo has four joint space walks behind them. In total, a total of 240 space walks have been made at the space station in the past.

At the ISS station solar panels, already in use in 2000, are currently in use. They still operate, but their power generation capacity has declined over time. At the same time, the space station’s electricity consumption is increasing.

According to Nasa, the solar panels were designed to last 15 years.

The new solar panels are half the size of the old panels, but still generate the same amount of electricity. Like the older panels, they do not fold into a pile but roll up.

New panels are installed on top of old ones. The exposed parts of the old panels will continue to generate electricity for the benefit of the space station.