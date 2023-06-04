Sunday, June 4, 2023
Space | The taikonauts, who spent half a year in orbit, returned to Earth

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Space | The taikonauts, who spent half a year in orbit, returned to Earth

The trio had spent half a year on the Tiangong space station. The program had included, among other things, space walks and scientific experiments.

Three a Chinese astronaut returned safely to Earth from the Chinese space station, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The capsule carrying the Taikonauts landed in northern China.

The Chinese trio had spent half a year on the Tiangong space station. Spacewalks and various scientific experiments had been included in the program of Taikonauts at the station.

Last week, China sent three new magic nauts to its space station. Among the new arrivals was the first Chinese civilian in space.

The next flight to China’s space station is expected to take place in October this year.

China has invested billions of dollars in its military to drive its space program. At the end of the current decade, China’s goal is to make a manned flight to the Moon.

