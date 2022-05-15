Space The super moon illuminates the sky on Sunday night – watch the live broadcast

HS shows a live broadcast from Cape Sounion, Greece, where a super moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon.

Of the year the first super moon rises in the sky on Sunday night. The super moon is formed when the Moon is at its nearest point on Earth during its full moon.

During the super moon, the moon appears 14 percent larger than usual.

The phenomenon is not uncommon. It is repeated several times a year.

