Space | The Russian space capsule docked at the International Space Station

The purpose of the ship is to bring home three crew members whose original return ship was damaged after being hit by a small meteoroid.

Russian The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft has successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS), the news agency Reuters reports based on data from the Russian space agency Roskosmos.

The ship was sent on its way on Friday and it docked at the station a little before three in the morning Finnish time.

MS-23’s mission is to bring back to Earth three crew members who were originally supposed to stay on the station until the end of March. However, their ship, Soyuz MS-22, was damaged after being hit by a meteoroid.

The trio, which includes two Russians and one American, will return to the country according to the current schedule in September.

The damaged MS-22 ship, on the other hand, will return to Earth unmanned during the next month.

MS-23 also carried 429 kilograms of supplies and goods to the ISS that will enable the station’s crew to continue their mission.