Space | The Russian probe that tried to land on the moon collided with the moon, was completely destroyed

The Luna 25 project promoted by Putin failed when the probe crashed into the surface of the Moon and was destroyed.

Lunar The Russian Luna 25 space probe, which was trying to land near the South Pole, has collided with the Moon and been destroyed, the Russian space agency Roskosmos says on Sunday shortly before noon on his Telegram channel.

On Saturday evening, Roskomos had said that Luna 25 had found itself in an “abnormal situation”, but the seriousness of the situation was not yet apparent at that time.

According to the announcement published on the Telegram channel on Sunday, the connection to the ship had been lost on Saturday afternoon. The connection was not regained, and at the end of the search it was concluded that the probe had crashed into the surface of the Moon.

“The device moved into an unpredictable orbit, and it ceased to exist as a result of the collision with the surface of the Moon,” Roskosmos formulated.

The unmanned Luna 25 was scheduled to land on the Moon on Monday, Reuters news agency reported. Luna 25’s journey encountered problems on Saturday when it was scheduled to move into a lower pre-descent orbit.

Luna 25 was sent into space on a Soyuz-2.1B launch vehicle on August 11. It had been orbiting the moon since last Wednesday. The goal of the device was to land in the Bogulawsky crater, which is about one hundred kilometers in diameter.

The Luna 25 sounder had equipment that was supposed to be used to search for signs of water ice, for example. It had been hoped to collect and transmit data for about a year.

Landing on the Moon has had the flavor of a very current competition, as the Chandrayaan 3 probe sent by India aims to land in the area of ​​the Moon’s south pole possibly next Wednesday.

In the past, the United States and China have succeeded in landing on the Moon using different methods, as well as the Soviet Union, which sent the last Luna probe to the Moon in 1976.

Russia has tried to revive the Soviet Union’s once promising space research, but it has been hampered by technology sanctions imposed by Western countries and others.

The European Space Agency ESA was originally involved in the Luna 25 project, but the organization withdrew from the project in April 2022, more than a month and a half after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine.

Sending the Luna 25 probe to the Moon was delayed by almost two years from the previously announced schedule.

Russian president Vladimir Putin hyped the completion of the Luna 25 project in the spring of 2022 and asked the then director of Roskosmos From Dmitri Rogozin, will it be ready by the autumn of that year? Rogozin guessed that he would, news agency Tass told.

In July 2022 Rogozin got fired and a former deputy prime minister was appointed in his place Yuri Borisov.

Borisov told Putin in June of this year that the Luna 25 project is “risky” and has about a 70 percent chance of success, news agency AFP tells.