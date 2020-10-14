Space The new crew flew to the International Space Station in record time

The quarantine regulations for those who went into space were unprecedentedly strict due to the corona epidemic.

Three-person the Russian-American crew traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) in record time on Wednesday. According to Russian space agency Roskosmos, the journey from Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan took three hours and three minutes, according to the news agency AFP.

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft took cosmonauts into orbit Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Svertškovin as well as an astronaut Kathleen Rubinsin.

The International Space Station has been an exceptional target for cooperation between Russia and the United States for two decades. Russia has had a monopoly on connecting flights since 2011, when the United States stopped shuttle flights.

The spacecraft Soyuz MS-17 took off from orbit in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.­

Now A billionaire has joined the space conquest race Elon Muskin the company Space X, whose goal is to fly to Mars before long. Space X flew two U.S. astronauts to the space station in late May.

In the very Russian model, the Space X flight failed. Mere anchoring to the space station after arrival in orbit took 19 hours. The astronauts returned to Earth as early as August, but the next Space X flight is scheduled for next month.

“I feel incredibly happy to be on the space station right now when all this is happening,” commented Kathleen Rubins, an astronaut who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, before the Soyuz was launched.

The quarantine regulations for those who went into space were unprecedentedly strict due to the corona epidemic. Indeed, Rubins has experience of precautions: before his astronaut training, he worked as an ebolavirus researcher.