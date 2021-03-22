Space The nearly-kilometer-long asteroid passed Earth – a celestial body discovered 20 years ago was known to be harmless

The asteroid could not be detected with the naked eye, but scientists hope to get more information about its composition.

In diameter The 900-meter asteroid passed the Earth on Sunday after early at 6 p.m. The asteroid 2001 FO32 traveled the closest about two million kilometers from Earth, says the U.S. Space Agency on its website.

The distance is just over five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. So right next to the asteroid did not fly past, but in astronomical terms, the distance is still small. Therefore, 2001 FO32 is classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid”.

The asteroid was discovered in 2001, hence its name.

“We know the 2001 FO32 orbit around the sun very accurately since it was discovered 20 years ago and have been tracked ever since,” said Nasa, the head of asteroid research. Paul Chodas.

The asteroid was estimated to advance Earth at 124,000 kilometers per hour. It is faster than most asteroids orbiting the Earth. According to Nasa, the reason for the asteroid’s unusually fast pace is its anomalous orbit. The asteroid’s orbit takes it closer to the sun than Mercury and twice as far from the sun as Mars.

Nasa compared the asteroid to a skateboarder, whose pace accelerates as he goes down the halfpipe, and slows down again in the jump. Likewise, the speed of an asteroid accelerates as it travels through the interior of the solar system, and decelerates as it returns to interstellar space, leaving it to travel toward the sun again. The asteroid orbits the sun once every 810 days.

Next once the asteroid 2001 FO32 comes close to Earth in 2052, when the distance is estimated to be 2.8 million kilometers, or seven times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

At least for the next few centuries, there is no threat of FO32 colliding with Earth. According to Nasa, no asteroid of the same size or larger will hit Earth for at least a hundred years.

66 million years ago, an asteroid about 10 kilometers in diameter hit Earth, which scientists believe has led to mass extinction. At that time, a large number of animal species, including dinosaurs, disappeared from the world.

Asteroids could not be seen with the naked eye, but according to Nassa, it could have been detected by telescope in the southern hemisphere and southern parts of the northern hemisphere in a few nights.

Nasa hopes to obtain 2001 FO32 by observing information on the composition and exact size of the asteroid. Indications of this can be obtained by examining how its surface reflects light. The frequencies of light give a kind of chemical fingerprint to the surface of the asteroid.

“When sunlight hits the surface of an asteroid, rock minerals absorb some frequencies and reflect others,” Nasa explained.