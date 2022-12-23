Space | The Mars lander Insight swooped down – just in time to reveal where water might be hiding beneath the surface of the planet

The solar panels no longer receive power, and the dust layers in the lander’s structures grew too large.

Mars lander Insight has collapsed, for good.

The probe was so badly covered in dust that its solar panels may no longer receive any power at all. If they do, Insight’s energy is no longer enough to send messages From Mars Down.

Therefore, the US the space administration Nasa said on Wednesdaythat Insight’s job is over.

The lander no longer responded to NASA’s requests after two unsuccessful attempts to make contact.

It sent its last messages and pictures to Earth on December 11. The Kuve lava plain is currently more than 87 million kilometers away.

The lander Insight is still fairly clean in a self-portrait taken shortly after landing (top image). The last self-portrait was taken by Insight on April 24, 2022. By then, dust had properly accumulated on Insight’s surface for 1,211 Martian days (lower image).

Insight landed on November 26, 2018 on Mars Elysium Planitian to the plateau.

It is located in the red planet’s mid-latitudes near the equator, between the southern highlands and the vast northern plains.

InSight was in place on the plateau for more than four years.

Without wheels, it didn’t move in any direction. It measured the earthquakes and seismic activity of Mars, and also the winds of the plateau, with different instruments, from one stand.

Insight measured the first Martian earthquakes in early 2019.

They were meteorite impacts on the surface of Mars. Insight measured a little less than one per day on average.

In total, Insight detected 1,319 earthquakes in just under four years.

They ranged from small meteorite impacts to subsurface rock movements. They produced larger oscillations in the seismometer.

“ Internal heating of the planet may prevent subterranean lakes on Mars from freezing.

Seismometer was a success. It was used to conclude that Mars is not nearly as dead as long assumed.

Insight seismometer received signals from more than 50 earthquakes so clear that he was able to locate them.

In May 2022, the lander picked up the signal of a magnitude five earthquake. Its vibrations were reflected in the interior of the planet for at least six hours.

There is possibly volcanic activity in the interior of Mars, Insight measured. This internal heating of the planet can prevent subterranean lakes on Mars from freezing.

It perhaps enables an environment where microbial life could theoretically survive.

Insight however, there was no way to get the thermal probe, nicknamed the mole, to dig deeper into the Martian soil.

The engineers in charge of the device even tried to beat it to pieces with Insight’s scoop, which was meant for scraping the surface and taking samples. They used it as a hammer.

However, the lander measured the internal heat flows of the planet in a different way.

Insight was modeled with the help of his seismometer, what the interior of the planet Mars is like.

The movement of rocks beneath the Martian surface allowed scientists to measure how big the Martian core is.

Insight was also able to calculate the thicknesses of the layers on top of the core.

of InSight according to calculations, the surface layer of Mars’ crust is about ten kilometers thick and not as dense as the crust below it.

The core of Mars is molten and larger than expected, about 1,800 kilometers in diameter. The entire planet’s radius is about 3,390 kilometers, while Earth’s is over 6,530 kilometers

Likewise, Insight measured where water would be hidden beneath the surface of Mars.

Accumulations of ice were found in the equatorial region. They can provide future astronauts not only with drinking water, but also with raw material for rocket fuel.

Insight transmitted data to Maa from the beginning of 2019, i.e. almost four years.

At the same time, its solar panels collected more and more dust. With that, the power of the lander decreased.

Martian winds and storms have sometimes wiped dust from the surfaces of other probes and rovers, and at the same time from solar panels.

InSight’s “residential area” Elysium Planitian however, it was surprisingly calm in the area of ​​the plateau. The wind was no help in cleaning the surface of the lander.

NASA ATV Opportunity experienced the same fate in 2019. The thick layer of dust from its solar panels could not be shaken off.

Insight the sensors detected thousands of passing dust vortices, but the probe’s cameras saw none of them.

The pressure sensor recorded the pressure differences from the eyes of these vortices. The seismometer also detected the tilting of eddies on the planet’s surface.

Researchers will continue to interpret Insight’s results for years to come.

Martian there is currently a lot on the surface three working devices: American ATVs Perseverance and Curiosity and the Chinese ATV Zhurong.