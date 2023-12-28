Space | The launch of a secret US spacecraft was successful

The purpose and missions of the X-37B are a great mystery, as very little is officially said about them.

of the United States the armed forces' top-secret, unmanned X-37B space shuttle was launched on its seventh flight the night before Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, reports news agency Reuters.

The launch took place after three in the morning Finnish time. Technical reasons and weather led to the launch being postponed twice earlier in December. Originally, the launch was supposed to take place on December 10.

The shuttle flight OTV-7 went into space for the first time aboard SpaceX's very powerful Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. With the help of powerful launchers, the shuttle is accelerated further from Earth than in previous flights.

“OTV-7 seems to be clearly headed for a high elliptical orbit,” says an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Research Center Jonathan McDowell earlier in December to Reuters.

The goal is thought to be at least a geosynchronous orbit at a distance of more than 35,000 kilometers from Earth. Most of the communication and weather satellites operate in orbit.

X-37B is about the size of a minibus: nine meters long and its wingspan is 4.5 meters. The weight of the airplane is 4,989 kilograms. In appearance, it resembles NASA's previous space shuttles, except that the X-37B is unmanned. NASA's last manned shuttle flight was in July 2011.

The X-37B is not a NASA vessel of the US space agency, but is operated by the US Space Force. The Space Force is the sixth and newest defense branch of the armed forces, which was established in 2019 by the president Donald Trump's by order of.

The purpose and missions of the X-37B are a great mystery, as very little is officially said about them. Over the years, more and more wild theories have been put forward about the spaceship's missions, from a spy ship, to destroying or picking up satellites of other countries via a space bomber in the style of agent stories.